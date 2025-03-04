BNP leaders allegedly beat four Jamaat leaders inside UNO office

Four Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including the Nayeb-e-Amir of the upazila, were allegedly beaten and injured by BNP leaders and activists in the presence of the Sujanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in Pabna.

The incident took place at the office of UNO Mir Rasheduzzaman on Monday afternoon.

The injured are upazila Jamaat Nayeb-e-Amir Farooqui Azam, secretary Tutul Biswas, former president of the Sharamik Kallyan Federation Waliullah Biswas and former councilor Mostaq Ahmed.

Eyewitnesses said that the four Jamaat leaders went to UNO Mir Rasheduzzaman's office at around 3:30pm yesterday to meet him.

However, they were waiting as the UNO was busy. At that time, some leaders and activists of BNP, led by former upazila BNP Youth and Sports Secretary Mojibur Rahman, entered the office.

Seeing Jamaat leaders at the UNO office, the BNP leaders got agitated and asked, "Why these men sit around here for hours?" Leaders of both the parties got engaged with verbal altercation at that time.

Mojibur Rahman went outside the office to call other leaders and activists of BNP. He again entered the UNO office and beat up the Jamaat leaders.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Employees of the UNO office took the Jamaat leaders to Upazila Health Complex where they received primary treatment.