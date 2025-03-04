BNP leaders allegedly beat four Jamaat leaders inside UNO office
Four Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including the Nayeb-e-Amir of the upazila, were allegedly beaten and injured by BNP leaders and activists in the presence of the Sujanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in Pabna.
The incident took place at the office of UNO Mir Rasheduzzaman on Monday afternoon.
The injured are upazila Jamaat Nayeb-e-Amir Farooqui Azam, secretary Tutul Biswas, former president of the Sharamik Kallyan Federation Waliullah Biswas and former councilor Mostaq Ahmed.
Eyewitnesses said that the four Jamaat leaders went to UNO Mir Rasheduzzaman's office at around 3:30pm yesterday to meet him.
However, they were waiting as the UNO was busy. At that time, some leaders and activists of BNP, led by former upazila BNP Youth and Sports Secretary Mojibur Rahman, entered the office.
Seeing Jamaat leaders at the UNO office, the BNP leaders got agitated and asked, "Why these men sit around here for hours?" Leaders of both the parties got engaged with verbal altercation at that time.
Mojibur Rahman went outside the office to call other leaders and activists of BNP. He again entered the UNO office and beat up the Jamaat leaders.
Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Employees of the UNO office took the Jamaat leaders to Upazila Health Complex where they received primary treatment.
Upazila Jamaat amir KM Hesab Uddin said that BNP cadres had gone to beat up and pick up the UNO as he had barred illegal sand extraction from the Padma river flowing past Sujanagar. When they resisted, BNP cadres severely beat up four Jamaat leaders.
The Upazila Jamaat Amir claimed that BNP leaders have become godfathers of terrorism and extortion after 5 August. They are committing various crimes including extortion, illegal sand extraction, drug dealing, theft, robbery and kidnapping, but no action is being taken against them.
However, Mojibur Rahman Khan could not be reached for comment on this allegation. His mobile phone was also found switched off.
Upazila BNP’s former president Azam Biswas said, “Those who commit crimes cannot belong to our party. We sought quick legal action against them. Discussion is also ongoing about taking organizational action against them.”
Mojibur Rahman, officer in charge of Sujanagar police station, said the victims have not filed any case over the incident. A case would be filed and proper legal action would be taken if they come.
UNO Mir Rasheduzzaman described the incident as very frustrating.
“Since there was an incident of beating and obstruction of government work in my room, legal action will be taken after talking to the higher authorities,” said the UNO.