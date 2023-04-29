Four still missing from Patuakhli trawler capsize

The rescue operation in search of the four people, including a groom, who went missing after a trawler carrying a wedding party capsized in the Bura Gauranga river in Dashmina upazila of Patuakhali on Friday, resumed Saturday, reports BSS.
Divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Patuakhali and Barishal district are conducting the operation jointly.
Earlier, members of the fire service recovered the body of a woman on Friday night who was identified as Lipi Akhter, a relative of the groom.
Those who remain missing were identified as the groom Rabbi Hawladar, 20, of Guli Auliapur, his mother Selina Begum, 40, Khadiza, 5, daughter of Dhalu Hawladar from Uttor Rangopaldi area and the groom's relative Maria Begum, 4.
According to the police and the locals, the trawler carrying 15 people capsized on Friday afternoon in the middle of the Bura Gouranga river.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Dashmina police station, Mehedi Hasan said that four people from the trawler are still missing. The rescue operations are underway for the second day.