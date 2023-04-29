Four still missing from Patuakhli trawler capsize

The rescue operation in search of the four people, including a groom, who went missing after a trawler carrying a wedding party capsized in the Bura Gauranga river in Dashmina upazila of Patuakhali on Friday, resumed Saturday, reports BSS.

Divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Patuakhali and Barishal district are conducting the operation jointly.

Earlier, members of the fire service recovered the body of a woman on Friday night who was identified as Lipi Akhter, a relative of the groom.