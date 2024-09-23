RMG workers demonstrate over arrears in Tongi, traffic halted

Workers of apparel factory Seasons Dresses Limited blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Tongi of Gazipur on Tuesday and staged fresh demonstrations on Monday demanding the payment of their arrears.

Workers began demonstrating in front of the Asia Filling Station in the Kha Para at 9:30 am. Traffic came to a halt, causing misery to passengers.

Workers of Seasons Dresses Limited blocked the highway on 17 September, demanding the payment of arrears.