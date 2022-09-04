Court rejects Rizvi's appeal to file case

A Narayanganj court has rejected an appeal filed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi to lodge a murder case against 42 policemen, including the district’s police super, over the death of Jubo Dal activist Shaon Pradhan, who was shot dead during a clash between police and BNP.

The court of Narayanganj senior judicial magistrate Imran Hossain gave the order on Sunday afternoon.

Narayanganj court’s police inspector Asaduzzaman confirmed Prothom Alo saying the court rejected the appeal as per the section 213 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).