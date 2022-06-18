Sylhet entirely inundated in rainfall of one and a half hours

Visiting the area, knee-deep water was seen in these newly inundated areas while waist to neck-deep water was in the areas that were submerged since Wednesday, following the rise in water level in Surma river.
In addition to submerging the roads, water entered homes and business establishments bringing miseries to people’s daily lives. Many residents were also seen move away from these areas.
Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury told Prothom Alo floodwater continues to rise but all must tackle the situation patiently. Adequate number of shelter centres have already been opened in the city and more will be opened if necessary. Besides, relief operation is on, he added.