Sylhet entirely inundated in rainfall of one and a half hours

Staff Correspondent
Sylhet
Fresh flood submerged 25 more areas in Sylhet city, inundating the entire city. Heavy rainfall hit the city from 11:30am to 1:00pm on Saturday. Power supply remains shut to avoid accidents.

Various areas including Bhatalia, Lama Bazar, Pathantula, Payra Mahalla, Fazilchishat, Mirabazar, Hajipara, Akhalia, Surma, Valley City, Badambagicha, Senpara, Baluchar, Chauhatta, Zindabazar, Bagbari, Barutkhana and Jallarpar went under water within one and a half hours.

Visiting the area, knee-deep water was seen in these newly inundated areas while waist to neck-deep water was in the areas that were submerged since Wednesday, following the rise in water level in Surma river.

In addition to submerging the roads, water entered homes and business establishments bringing miseries to people’s daily lives. Many residents were also seen move away from these areas.

Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury told Prothom Alo floodwater continues to rise but all must tackle the situation patiently. Adequate number of shelter centres have already been opened in the city and more will be opened if necessary. Besides, relief operation is on, he added.

