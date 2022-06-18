Sylhet entirely inundated in rainfall of one and a half hours

Fresh flood submerged 25 more areas in Sylhet city, inundating the entire city. Heavy rainfall hit the city from 11:30am to 1:00pm on Saturday. Power supply remains shut to avoid accidents.

Various areas including Bhatalia, Lama Bazar, Pathantula, Payra Mahalla, Fazilchishat, Mirabazar, Hajipara, Akhalia, Surma, Valley City, Badambagicha, Senpara, Baluchar, Chauhatta, Zindabazar, Bagbari, Barutkhana and Jallarpar went under water within one and a half hours.