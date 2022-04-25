Rana Plaza collapse: Little progress in case over nine years

On 24 April about nine years ago, 1,135 workers died in the incident of the collapse of Rana Plaza. The trial in the case filed in connection with the death of such a large number of workers in the country is still in the initial stage.

Among the 594 witnesses of the case testimony of only one witness has finished till now. Questions have been raised about the prosecution’s role for the trial of this deaths not being completed in the lower court yet after so many years.

From analysing the documents of the case and talking to public prosecutors of the case it was learnt that, two years went in the investigation of the case. The case remained stuck for two more years as the permission to include six government employees in the charge sheet as accused was denied.