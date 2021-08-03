RCC facilitates registration process for ward level vaccination

He came up with the observation while addressing a training workshop for the volunteers and others concerned at the City Bhaban conference on Monday.
"We have added the registration process for inoculation programme to other services of the ward offices to overcome the present crisis," mayor Liton added.
He told the meeting that manpower has been prepared through imparting them with necessary training at the ward offices.
"We want to bring all citizens under the vaccination," he said, adding 36,000 doses of Moderna vaccines have already been received for the city corporation.
There is an expectation of getting more other vaccines for the city in the days to come, he added.
Liton also said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been facing the Covid-19 pandemic with strong courage and arranged vaccines to protect the people from the lethal virus.
He said the premier has adopted an epoch-making step for launching the union level vaccination programme from 7 August and urged all quarters to extend their whole-hearted cooperation for making the gigantic endeavour a total success.