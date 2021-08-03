RCC facilitates registration process for ward level vaccination

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has started assisting in registration for receiving Covid-19 inoculation in all its 30 wards simultaneously aimed at infusing dynamism into vaccination, reports BSS.

"We have started registration at ward councillors’ offices and other suitable places free of cost for expediting the vaccination programme," said Rajshahi city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, adding that the step has been adopted to attain 100 per cent target of the Covid-19 vaccination.