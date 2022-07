He said a total of 43,595 vehicles crossed the bridge and Tk 3,34,07,700 was collected as tolls.

Of these vehicles, a total of 25,113 crossed the bridge from the Dhaka end to northern districts.

On the other hand, 18,482 Dhaka-bound vehicles crossed the bridge.

Ahsan Masud said this is the record amount of toll collection since the inauguration of the bridge.