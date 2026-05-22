Chhatra Dal demands action against Nasiruddin, accusing him of creating mob with weapons

The Jhenaidah district unit of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) demanded that National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser Nasiruddin Patwary be taken into police custody immediately over allegations of creating a mob with weapons.

Leaders of the organisation came up with the demand during a protest precession held in Jhenaidah town this Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, after Friday prayers at the Old Collectorate Jame Mosque in the town, an incident of attack and egg-throwing occurred aiming Nasiruddin Patwary while he was coming out.

It was learned that Nasiruddin, along with at least five people from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Chhatra Dal, were injured in the incident. Tension prevailed in the area over the incident.