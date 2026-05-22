Chhatra Dal demands action against Nasiruddin, accusing him of creating mob with weapons
The Jhenaidah district unit of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) demanded that National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser Nasiruddin Patwary be taken into police custody immediately over allegations of creating a mob with weapons.
Leaders of the organisation came up with the demand during a protest precession held in Jhenaidah town this Friday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, after Friday prayers at the Old Collectorate Jame Mosque in the town, an incident of attack and egg-throwing occurred aiming Nasiruddin Patwary while he was coming out.
It was learned that Nasiruddin, along with at least five people from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Chhatra Dal, were injured in the incident. Tension prevailed in the area over the incident.
Several witnesses said that after offering Friday prayers, while Nasiruddin Patwary was talking with Islamic University unit Chhatra Dal convener Sahed Ahmed, eggs were suddenly thrown at him. Later, tension spread surrounding him. At that time, leaders and activists of NCP and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement tried to safely take him away by surrounding him. Later, incidents of brick throwing, stick attacks, and chanting slogans took place between both sides.
Jhenaidah district unit NCP joint coordinator Hamid Parvez said that Nasiruddin Patwary had come to Jhenaidah to attend a scheduled programme.
He alleged that Chhatra Dal leaders and activists carried out a planned attack when he was coming out of the mosque.
According to Hamid Parvez, Nasiruddin Patwary, central joint member secretary Tareq Reza, and district Anti-Discrimination Student Movement president Saidur Rahman, among others, were injured.
He said preparations are underway to file a complaint at the police station.
On the other hand, after the protest march in the afternoon, Jhenaidah district unit Chhatra Dal president Imran Hossain said at a rally, “Nasiruddin Patwary wants to create unrest by creating a mob. Today also, after prayers, he was active with people to create a mob. At that time, when clashes started, he showed weapons.”
The district JCD president said, “It must be investigated where these weapons came from. We demand that he be brought under the law.”
Jhenaidah Sadar police station officer-in-charge Md Asaduzzaman said that after learning about the incident, additional police were deployed. The situation is currently under control.
He said that if a complaint is filed by NCP, action will be taken according to law. At the same time, the allegation of weapon display made by Chhatra Dal is also being investigated.
Meanwhile, it is learned that due to the emerging situation, the scheduled NCP meeting in the district town has been suspended.