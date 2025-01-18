Tension in Chapainawabganj border again, 3 Bangladeshis injured
Three Bangladeshis have reportedly been injured as tensions flared up again at the Chauka border in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj today, Saturday.
From afternoon today, citizens of both Bangladesh and India gathered in the border area and staged protests in the border area between Chauka and Kiranganj Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) post in Binodpur union of the upazila this afternoon. Three Bangladeshis were reportedly injured in an attack by Indian citizens.
Tensions have been continuing for several days over erection of border fence in India’s Sukhdebpur by Border Security Force (BSF) of India. A battalion commander level flag meeting also took place between BGB and BSF at that time.
The residents of border area said they had gone to cut wheat in Bangladesh land along the zero line this afternoon. At that time Indian citizens came and allegedly cut down some mango trees inside Bangladesh, which led to the confrontations between the two sides. Indian citizens attacked Bangaldeshis by local weapons and hurled stone, which left several Bangladeshis injured.
Md Badsha, member of Binodpur union parishad, told Prothom Alo that the tensions ensued centering cutting wheat in the border area. The clash took place as Indians entered in the Bangladesh territory, leaving three injured.
Mesbahul Haque, a youth from Namotola area under Binodpur union, was injured in the attack by Indian citizens. Mesbah said he and another named Md Faruk were injured in attack by local weapons while Md Roni was injured by stone hurled by Indians.
*More to follow...