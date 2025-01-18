Tension in Chapainawabganj border again, 3 Bangladeshis injured

Three Bangladeshis have reportedly been injured as tensions flared up again at the Chauka border in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj today, Saturday.

From afternoon today, citizens of both Bangladesh and India gathered in the border area and staged protests in the border area between Chauka and Kiranganj Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) post in Binodpur union of the upazila this afternoon. Three Bangladeshis were reportedly injured in an attack by Indian citizens.

Tensions have been continuing for several days over erection of border fence in India’s Sukhdebpur by Border Security Force (BSF) of India. A battalion commander level flag meeting also took place between BGB and BSF at that time.