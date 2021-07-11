RMCH corona unit reports 19 more deaths

The authorities recorded 22 deaths in the district on 1 July, the highest single-day toll so far.

Some 354 people died of Covid-19 at the corona unit of RMCH in June last.

“Meanwhile, 124 people have tested positive for coronavirus infection at the hospital during the 24-hour period. Some 495 samples were tested in two laboratories of the district in the period,” the director said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 25.50 per cent.