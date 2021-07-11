RMCH corona unit reports 19 more deaths

The authorities recorded 22 deaths in the district on 1 July, the highest single-day toll so far.
Some 354 people died of Covid-19 at the corona unit of RMCH in June last.
“Meanwhile, 124 people have tested positive for coronavirus infection at the hospital during the 24-hour period. Some 495 samples were tested in two laboratories of the district in the period,” the director said.
The positivity rate currently stands at 25.50 per cent.
Besides, 74 people were admitted to the hospital with Covid symptoms in the past 24 hours. Currently, 518 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital which has 454 beds.
RMCH has been one of the most stretched hospitals in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, particularly since the latter part of May when the deadlier Delta variant of the virus was identified in multiple samples in Rajshahi division.