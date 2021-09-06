RMCH counts ten more deaths in Covid-19 unit

Ten more deaths were recorded at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday, raising the fatality to 47 in last six days of this month, reports BSS.

The previous day’s fatality figure was also ten. The number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.