RMCH counts ten more deaths in Covid-19 unit

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that six of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, three from Naogaon and one from Natore districts, he said.
“All of the afresh deaths had symptoms of Covid-19,” he said.
Twenty-four more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 133, including 51 positive cases.
Twenty-two patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has increased by 5.50 per cent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 85 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 481 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Sunday, showing 14.95 per cent positivity rate against 9.45 per cent on Saturday.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.