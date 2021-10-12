RMCH records eight more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

Earlier, the number of casualties was 167 in September, 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdany told journalists that three of the deceased were the residents of Naogaon, while one each from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Sirajganj and Tangail districts.
Among the new fatalities, all were suffering from symptoms of Covid-19. Of the afresh five fatalities, five were male and three female.
Twelve more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 84, including 12 tested positive for Covid-19.
Seventeen other patients returned home from the RMCH Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Meanwhile, thirteen more people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 439 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Monday, showing a two per cent positivity rate against 1.55 per cent on Sunday.