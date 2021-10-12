Local News

RMCH records eight more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

Prothom Alo English Desk

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) recorded eight more fatalities in its Covid-19 unit in the last 24 hours till 6:00am today, taking the death toll to 45, so far, this month, reports BSS.

However, the previous day’s fatality figure was five, while on 3 October last the death figure was just one, which was the lowest-ever fatality in the hospital since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country around six months back.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Earlier, the number of casualties was 167 in September, 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdany told journalists that three of the deceased were the residents of Naogaon, while one each from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Sirajganj and Tangail districts.

Among the new fatalities, all were suffering from symptoms of Covid-19. Of the afresh five fatalities, five were male and three female.

Advertisement

Twelve more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 84, including 12 tested positive for Covid-19.

Seventeen other patients returned home from the RMCH Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.

Meanwhile, thirteen more people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 439 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Monday, showing a two per cent positivity rate against 1.55 per cent on Sunday.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement