RMCH records eight more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) recorded eight more fatalities in its Covid-19 unit in the last 24 hours till 6:00am today, taking the death toll to 45, so far, this month, reports BSS.

However, the previous day’s fatality figure was five, while on 3 October last the death figure was just one, which was the lowest-ever fatality in the hospital since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country around six months back.