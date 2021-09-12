RMCH records five more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

The number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.
RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that two of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi while one each from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Kustia districts. Among the fresh five fatalities, three were female and two male.
“Of the fresh fatalities, three tested positive for Covid-19 and two had covid-19 symptoms,” he said.
Seventeen more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 137, including 56 positive cases. Nine of the patients are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Twenty-three patients returned home from the RMCH Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has decreased by 1.83 per cent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 16 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 277 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Saturday, showing 5.78 per cent positivity rate against 7.61 per cent on Friday. The fresh positivity rate is the ever-lowest in the last six months.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.