RMCH records four more fatalities in its Covid-19 unit

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that one of the deceased was a resident of Rajshahi, while two were from Naogaon and one from Natore districts.

“Of the fresh fatalities, all the four tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Thirteen more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 121, including 40 positive cases.

Twenty-two patients returned home from the RMCH Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.

Yazdani said twenty five people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 644 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Tuesday, showing 1.41 per cent positivity rate against 7.47 per cent on Monday.

The fresh positivity rate among the tested samples in two laboratories is the ever-lowest since the second wave of the virus hit the region in March last.