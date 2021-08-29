RMCH records seven more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

Earlier, the number of casualties was 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that among the fresh seven deaths, two were male and five were female.

Four of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi and one each from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon districts, he said.

“Among the deaths, two tested positive for Covid-19, four had its symptoms and another had post-Covid-19 complexity,” he said.