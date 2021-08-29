RMCH records seven more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

Earlier, the number of casualties was 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.
RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that among the fresh seven deaths, two were male and five were female.
Four of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi and one each from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon districts, he said.
“Among the deaths, two tested positive for Covid-19, four had its symptoms and another had post-Covid-19 complexity,” he said.
On top of that, 30 more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 176, including 75 tested positive for Covid-19.
Yazdani said the infection rate has increased by 12.98 percent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 52 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 positive after testing 244 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Saturday, showing 21.31 per cent positivity rate against 8.33 per cent on Friday.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of days. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.