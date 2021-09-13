RMCH records six more fatalities in Covid-19 unit

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that two of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, while three from Natore and one from Naogaon districts.
Among the fresh six fatalities, three were female and three male.
“Of the fresh fatalities, two tested positive for Covid-19 and four had covid-19 symptoms,” he said.
Nine more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 129, including 47 positive cases.
Twelve of the patients are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Twenty patients returned home from the RMCH Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has increased by 2.31 per cent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 25 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 309 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Sunday, showing 8.09 per cent positivity rate against 5.78 per cent on Saturday, while Friday’s positivity rate was the ever-lowest in the last six months.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.