RMCH sees 18 more deaths at Covid unit in 24 hrs

Six of them were from Rajshahi district, three from Natore, seven from Pabna, and one each from Kushtia and Meherpur districts.
Some 523 people died of Covid-19 at the corona unit of RMCH from 1 to 28 July. Besides, 405 people died at the hospital in the month of June.
Meanwhile, 50 more new patients have been admitted to the hospital with Covid symptoms in the past 24 hours, according to the officials.
Currently, 403 patients are undergoing treatment at the 513-bed hospital. Of them, 20 people have been undergoing treatment at the ICU unit of the hospital, they said.
A total of 127 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate now stands at 22.75 per cent.