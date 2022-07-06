Local News

Robbery in trawler on Meghna river

Barishal
UNB file photo

A gang of robbers allegedly raided a trawler of cattle traders on Meghna river and made away with Tk 3 million in cash, injuring two. The incident took place at Mehendiganj in Barishal on Tuesday evening.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj naval police outpost Faruk Hossain confirmed the matter. The injured are boatman Masud Bayati and businessman Mainul.

Cattle trader Abdul Aziz Shikder told Prothom Alo that 14 traders went to Mollar Hat in Lakshmipur to sell 28 cows and 48 goats ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Of the sacrificial animals, they sold all goats and 18 cows. Then, they were returning home by a trawler.

When the water vessel reached the Lalboya area, seven to eight robbers stormed into the trawler and started beating the traders mercilessly. They looted Tk 3 million from the traders, he added.

Aziz Shikder also said the gang looted Tk 150,000 from him, 500,000 from Saiful Bepari, 250,000 from Odud Bepari, and 730,000 from Titu and Mahed Bepari. Police have been informed the incident.

SI Faruk Hossain said, “I have talked to cattle trader Aziz Shikder. He said robbers raided their trawler. The incident took place in Dhulkhola union in Hijla. So the matter is under the jurisdiction of Hijla police station and the naval police there. However, I have asked the cattle trader to stop by the outpost. We will contact the concerned police station to deal with the matter.”

