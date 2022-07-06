Robbery in trawler on Meghna river

Cattle trader Abdul Aziz Shikder told Prothom Alo that 14 traders went to Mollar Hat in Lakshmipur to sell 28 cows and 48 goats ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Of the sacrificial animals, they sold all goats and 18 cows. Then, they were returning home by a trawler.
When the water vessel reached the Lalboya area, seven to eight robbers stormed into the trawler and started beating the traders mercilessly. They looted Tk 3 million from the traders, he added.
Aziz Shikder also said the gang looted Tk 150,000 from him, 500,000 from Saiful Bepari, 250,000 from Odud Bepari, and 730,000 from Titu and Mahed Bepari. Police have been informed the incident.
SI Faruk Hossain said, “I have talked to cattle trader Aziz Shikder. He said robbers raided their trawler. The incident took place in Dhulkhola union in Hijla. So the matter is under the jurisdiction of Hijla police station and the naval police there. However, I have asked the cattle trader to stop by the outpost. We will contact the concerned police station to deal with the matter.”