Robbery in trawler on Meghna river

A gang of robbers allegedly raided a trawler of cattle traders on Meghna river and made away with Tk 3 million in cash, injuring two. The incident took place at Mehendiganj in Barishal on Tuesday evening.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj naval police outpost Faruk Hossain confirmed the matter. The injured are boatman Masud Bayati and businessman Mainul.