Rohingya yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB

At one point drug peddlers fled the scene towards Myanmar through the hilly bush leaving one of their accomplices behind. Later, the BGB members went to the spot and found an alleged drug trader with bullet injury and recovered 50,000 pieces of yaba , a locally made double-barrel gun and 4 rounds of cartridges from the spot.



The injured man was taken to Ukhia upazila health complex in Cox's Bazar district where physicians declared him dead. During primary interrogation when he was being taken to the health complex, he identified himself as Md Abdur Rahim, 25, son of Wadul Haque, hailing from Kutupalong Rohingya camp-1 under Ukhia police station in Cox's Bazar district.



Two BGB members were injured during the gunfight. They were given first aid at the Ukhiya health complex.

