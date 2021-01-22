Rohingya yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB

A Rohingya man alleged to be a yaba trader was killed in a "gunfight" with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) near Baishphari border outpost (BOP) under Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban early Friday, reports UNB.
Two BGB members were injured during the gunfight.
The paramilitary force members also recovered 50,000 pieces of contraband yaba pills, a locally made double-barrel gun, and 4 rounds of cartridges from the spot.
The deceased was identified as Md Abdur Rahim, 25, son of Wadul Haque, hailing from Kutupalong Rohingya camp-1 under Ukhia police station in Cox's Bazar district.
Commanding officer of Cox's Bazar 34 BGB battalion lieutenant colonel Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said based on secret information, two teams of BGB Baishpahari BOP took position on the slope of Baishfari Natun Bridge in Ghumdhum union in the early hours of Friday.
At around 3:45am, a group of yaba traders numbering 8-10 entered Bangladesh territory from Myanmar hilly area. As the paramilitary force members challenged them, the gangsters divided into two groups and started firing at the law enforcers. The BGB members also responded by returning fire which then triggered the gunfight, the BGB commanding officer said.
At one point drug peddlers fled the scene towards Myanmar through the hilly bush leaving one of their accomplices behind. Later, the BGB members went to the spot and found an alleged drug trader with bullet injury and recovered 50,000 pieces of yaba , a locally made double-barrel gun and 4 rounds of cartridges from the spot.
The injured man was taken to Ukhia upazila health complex in Cox's Bazar district where physicians declared him dead. During primary interrogation when he was being taken to the health complex, he identified himself as Md Abdur Rahim, 25, son of Wadul Haque, hailing from Kutupalong Rohingya camp-1 under Ukhia police station in Cox's Bazar district.
Two BGB members were injured during the gunfight. They were given first aid at the Ukhiya health complex.