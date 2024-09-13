Six killed in Cox’s Bazar landslide

People are suffering as there is no vehicular movement on the roads. A total of 18 roads in the hotel-motel zone have been submerged. Several thousand tourists of more than 500 hotels and motels are now stranded.

Locals and public representatives say the heavy rain started from 12:30 pm on Thursday. It continued for 12 hours. As a result, the regular life of the city dwellers came to a standstill. They haven’t seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years.

Meanwhile, large cracks appeared on more than 12 hills inside the city. There are reports of hill slides in several parts of the city.

Three members of the same family were killed in a hill slide in the South Dikul area at around 2:00 am on Friday. The deceased were identified as Ankhi Moni, 29, her daughters Miha Zannat, 12 and Latifa Islam, 9. Ankhi Moni’s husband Mizanur Rahamn said there house was at the foot of the hill.