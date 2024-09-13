Six killed in Cox’s Bazar landslide
Some six people were killed in landslides in Cox’s Bazar caused by heavy rains that lasted 12 hours. Three of the deceased were residents of the South Dikul area of the Jhilongja union in Cox’s Bazar. The other three were residents of Rohingya camps in Ukhiya.
Cox’s Bazar additional deputy commissioner (ADC, revenue) Bibhuti Bhison Kanti Das confirmed their death to Prothom Alo.
Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the city has been inundated due to the heavy rain. In addition to the main roads and beach roads, at least 35 link roads have been submerged under water. Several hundred shops and thousands of houses have been inundated.
People are suffering as there is no vehicular movement on the roads. A total of 18 roads in the hotel-motel zone have been submerged. Several thousand tourists of more than 500 hotels and motels are now stranded.
Locals and public representatives say the heavy rain started from 12:30 pm on Thursday. It continued for 12 hours. As a result, the regular life of the city dwellers came to a standstill. They haven’t seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years.
Meanwhile, large cracks appeared on more than 12 hills inside the city. There are reports of hill slides in several parts of the city.
Three members of the same family were killed in a hill slide in the South Dikul area at around 2:00 am on Friday. The deceased were identified as Ankhi Moni, 29, her daughters Miha Zannat, 12 and Latifa Islam, 9. Ankhi Moni’s husband Mizanur Rahamn said there house was at the foot of the hill.
Cox’s Bazar Met Office assistant meteorologist AB Hannan said they recorded 401 mm of rain in 24 hours, which is the highest in the current season. The heavy rain is likely to continue, he added.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, ADC Bibhuti Bhishon Kanti Das said the district administration has given Tk 25,000 to the family of the deceased. The administration is working on evacuating people from the risky areas on the hill. The administration has fielded four teams led by magistrates.