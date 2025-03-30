4 of a family killed during Eid trip

The deceased are Kulsuma Begum, 95, her daughter Dilruba, 40, and Dilruba’s two daughters, Riti Akhter, 14 and Preeti Akhter, 7.

Kulsuma Begum was from Durbarchar village in Bhangnamari union, while Dilruba Begum from Natakghar Lane of Mymensingh.

According to police, the collision occurred at around 5:45 am when a bus rearheaded the auto-rickshaw traveling towards Gouripur from Mymensingh and smashed it heavily.

Seven people, including the driver and passengers, were rescued from the spot and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced four of them dead.