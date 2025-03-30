4 of a family killed during Eid trip
Four passengers of a battery-run auto-rickshaw have been killed when a bus ran over them at Gouripur in Mymensingh. They all belong to the same family, and were traveling to their village home to celebrate Eid.
The incident took place in the Chandrapara area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj regional highway early Sunday.
The deceased are Kulsuma Begum, 95, her daughter Dilruba, 40, and Dilruba’s two daughters, Riti Akhter, 14 and Preeti Akhter, 7.
Kulsuma Begum was from Durbarchar village in Bhangnamari union, while Dilruba Begum from Natakghar Lane of Mymensingh.
According to police, the collision occurred at around 5:45 am when a bus rearheaded the auto-rickshaw traveling towards Gouripur from Mymensingh and smashed it heavily.
Seven people, including the driver and passengers, were rescued from the spot and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced four of them dead.
Debashish Karmaker, additional superintendent of police (Gouripur circle) in Mymensingh, confirmed the incident, saying, “Four members of the same family lost their lives in the accident. The other injured are receiving treatment. Necessary legal action is being taken.”
Meanwhile, an elderly woman was killed in a separate road accident in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh. The incident took place around 7 am in the Kathali area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.
According to police and locals, a Champion Paribahan minibus was trying to overtake a Mahindra truck bound for Mymensingh and collided with an electricity pole on the roadside. The bus’s front portion was damaged severely, and an unidentified woman died on the spot.
On information, members of the police, fire service, and army went to the spot and conducted rescue operations.
Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Bhardoba highway police station, said the exact number of injured was yet to be determined. Efforts were underway to identify the deceased.