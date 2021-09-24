RU student 'kills himself' over buying a camera

Later on Friday morning, family and locals broke down the door of his room and recovered his body. He was buried later in the afternoon. Imrul, second among three siblings of Md. Shahidullah, was a third year student of the mass communications and journalism department of RU.
Jhikargacha police station officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak said permission was given to bury the body without autopsy at the request of his parents.
Imrul’s classmates said his parents purchased a motorbike for him, but couldn’t buy him a DSLR camera. His mother tried to pacify him about, but he killed himself all on a sudden.
Imrul was mentally depressed. He posted several statuses about suicide and frustration on his Facebook, his friends said.