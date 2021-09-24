RU student 'kills himself' over buying a camera

Jhikargacha police station officer-in-charge Abdur Razzak said permission was given to bury the body without autopsy at the request of his parents.

Imrul’s classmates said his parents purchased a motorbike for him, but couldn’t buy him a DSLR camera. His mother tried to pacify him about, but he killed himself all on a sudden.

Imrul was mentally depressed. He posted several statuses about suicide and frustration on his Facebook, his friends said.