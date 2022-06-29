RU student suspended for harassing professor

A student of Rajshahi University (RU) has been suspended for allegedly harassing a professor of law department, Begum Asma Siddiqua.

Md Ashik Ullah, a student of master’s at the law department, misbehaved with professor Asma in the classroom.

The professor has already submitted a written complaint with Motihar police station over the incident. The accused student has been detained at the proctor office since the incident happened.