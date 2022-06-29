RU student suspended for harassing professor

The university authorities suspended him on Wednesday afternoon following a protest of the students demanding justice for this incident.
An order signed by RU proctor Ashabul Haque says Ashik Ullah has been marring the congenial atmosphere of university for a long by misbehaving with the teachers and students.
He threatened students and teachers at different occasions. Today, Wednesday, the university’s disciplinary committee and the syndicate temporarily suspended him for harassing professor Asma Siddiqua.
When asked, Asma Siddiqua said while she was leaving the classroom after taking a class of fourth year, Ashik barred her way and sought a solution to an internal matter of the department. She requested him to talk to the chairman of the department. But Ashik hurled abusive words at professor Asma ignoring her advice.
Proctor Ashabul Haque told Prothom Alo that the accused student has been suspended temporarily. Ashik has been kept at the proctor office for the time being. Police will take further action against him.