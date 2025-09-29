Dhai fish from Padma sold for Tk 46,000

A nearly 11-kg endangered Dhai/Dhaiya fish (Catfish) was caught in the Padma River at Daulatdia in Goalanda Upazila of Rajbari.

The fish was sold for Tk 46,000 today, Monday morning.

Earlier in the morning, the fish was caught in the current net set by local fisherman Kabir Halder in the Char Korneshna area of the upazila. It was later brought to the Daulatdia Ferry Ghat.