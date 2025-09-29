Dhai fish from Padma sold for Tk 46,000
A nearly 11-kg endangered Dhai/Dhaiya fish (Catfish) was caught in the Padma River at Daulatdia in Goalanda Upazila of Rajbari.
The fish was sold for Tk 46,000 today, Monday morning.
Earlier in the morning, the fish was caught in the current net set by local fisherman Kabir Halder in the Char Korneshna area of the upazila. It was later brought to the Daulatdia Ferry Ghat.
A few local fishermen said around midnight on Sunday that Kabir Halder and his team set out for fishing with their nets and boat. They cast their nets in the river from midnight.
However, no fish were caught in the nets until dawn. Disappointed, they were preparing to pull in their nets and return. It was then that this big Dhai fish was caught in the net.
Shahjahan Sheikh, the owner of Shakil-Sohan Fish Market adjacent to Ferry Ghat No. 5 in Daulatdia, said that he received news on Monday morning that a large Dhai fish was caught in fisherman Kabir Halder's net.
Later, when it was brought to the ferry ghat market, it was weighed and found to be 11 kilograms. After bargaining, he bought it for Tk 44,000 at a price of Tk 4,000 per kg. After buying the fish, he posted a picture on the social media platform Facebook and contacted a few familiar buyers.
Then, Abul Kashem, a Canada expatriate from Khulna bought the fish at a rate of Tk 4,200 per kg. The total price stood at Tk 46,000. The fish was sent to Khulna around 10:00am.
Earlier on 11 September, another Dhai fish weighing approximately 22.6 kg was caught at the Daulatdia Ghat. It was sold for Tk 108,500. Shahjahan Sheikh had bought that fish as well and sold it to a Canadian expatriate in Narayanganj.