SUST: 67pc students live outside campus

The housing crisis for students at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet has taken a severe turn. Accommodation is available for only 33 per cent of students. The remaining 67 per cent live in messes or rented houses.

This not only adds to their expenses but also wastes valuable time and disrupts their studies. Besides, the opening of new departments without proper planning and admission of more students have made the crisis even worse.

Several teachers, students, and hall provosts of the university have said this.

Students are facing various problems every day due to the housing crisis. Mohammad Jabir, a student of the 2021–22 academic session in the Social Work department, who did not get a seat in a hall, said he is living in great hardship.

He mentioned that in a mess, including rent and internet bills, an additional Tk 3,000 to 3,500 is spent per month. Food expenses come to about Tk 4,000. Transportation adds another Tk 1,000 to 1,500. Altogether, expenses amount to Tk 8,000 to 9,000 per month. But if he had a hall seat, everything would be covered within Tk 4,000 to 4,500.