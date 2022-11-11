Dhaka's bus communication with five southern dists snapped

A similar strike was called in Barishal on 4 and 5 November ahead of BNP rally in the divisional city. Launch, speed board, three-wheelers and all the other modes of transport were also stopped. BNP leaders alleged that the Awami League shut all the transport to thwart the rally.
Barishal bus owner group’s president Golam Mashrek said Faridpur bus owners-workers have called a 38-hour strike on Friday and Saturday. Buses from southern districts need to cross Bhanga intersection of Faridpur to reach Dhaka. He said the transport workers of Faridpur would not allow buses of southern districts to reach Dhaka and that is why they had to stop the operation.
As there was no announcement of the transport closure, Dhaka bound passengers suffered immensely in southern districts. Many were seen returning from Barishal bus station on Friday morning. Although the long-haul buses are not plying, Barishal’s bus communication with other districts of the division has remained normal.
Shakhawat Hossain, a driver of BNF Paribahan of Barishal-Dhaka route, said bus communication between Dhaka and all districts of Barishal division would remain suspended on Friday and Saturday due to strike in Faridpur.