Dhaka's bus communication with five southern dists snapped

Bus communication between Dhaka and five districts of Barishal division has been snapped due to a strike called by bus owners-workers of Faridpur ahead of BNP’s divisional rally in the city.

No bus from Barishal, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Borguna and Pirojpur left for Dhaka since Friday morning, leaving people in immense sufferings.

Bus Owners-Workers Oikya Parishad in Faridpur called the strike demanding ban on three-wheelers from highways. BNP leaders, however, alleged that the strike was called by the transport owners-workers at the behest of ruling party to foil the BNP’s divisional rally in Faridpur.