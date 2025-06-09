Senator Sheikh Rahman celebrates Eid at his birthplace after 45 years

Georgia State Senator Sheikh Rahman celebrated Eid-ul-Azha at his birthplace in Sararchar village under Bajitpur upazila of Kishoreganj after 45 years. The US-based senator offered Eid prayers at a local mosque in Sararchar Old Bazar and spent the day reconnecting with his heritage and community.

The 97-year-old mother of the senator was overjoyed to have her son home during the festival. Family members and locals joined in the celebration, sharing special Eid dishes and distributing sacrificial meat to villagers in the spirit of Eid-ul-Azha.

Accompanied by his family, the senator arrived in Dhaka on 27 May on a month-long visit to Bangladesh.