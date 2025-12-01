Scarred body of Baul singer’s husband found in Narayanganj
Police have recovered scarred body of Sumon Khalifa, 35, husband of a Baul artist in Fatullah of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.
The body was recovered from the side of a road in the Madhya Narsingpur area of the upazila on Monday morning. It was later sent to Narayanganj general (victoria) hospital for post-mortem.
Sumon Khalifa was the son of Montu Khalifa from Agailjhara upazila in Barishal. His wife, Sonia Akter, is a Baul musician from Narayanganj. The couple lived with their family in the Mouchak area of Signboard area in Siddhirganj.
Police said that on Sunday night, Sumon and Sonia went to Panchabati in Fatullah to attend a musical programme. At some point during the night, Sumon went outside and did not return.
Sonia Sarkar told newspersons that on Sunday evening her husband Sumon left her at the Panchabati Baul Club and went away. While returning home by e-rickshaw, in the early hours, robbers blocked her way in the Isdair area of the city, threatened her with a sharp weapon, and snatched her wallet containing cash and gold jewellery. She then went home, and not finding her husband, went to Fatulla police station to report the robbery. At the station, she learned that her husband, Sumon, had been murdered.
Regarding the matter, Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Fatulla Model police station, told Prothom Alo that the deceased Sumon’s body bore marks of sharp weapon injuries in various parts, including the head. He was killed by being stabbed with a sharp weapon.
Their associate Baul singer Sohel Sarkar told newspersons that Sunday was the anniversary of the Bangladesh Baulshilpi Foundation. To mark the occasion, food was distributed at the Panchabati Baul Club after a prayer gathering. Sonia and her husband Sumon attended the gathering. After that, many of the artistes present performed songs. During this time, Sonia also sang a song and left. She has been performing Baul music for only a short period.
Confirming the matter, Narayanganj additional superintendent of police (Ka Circle) Md Hasinuzzaman said Sumon’s body was found on a semi-paved road in front of the abandoned house of Harun Mia in the Madhya Narsingpur area. There were marks of injuries caused by sharp weapons on his body. Initially, it is suspected that unidentified assailants hacked him to death and left the body there. In the morning, locals saw the body lying on the road and informed the police.
Additional superintendent of police (crime and operations) Tareq Al Mehdi said Sumon Khalifa’s wife, Sonia Sarkar, is being interrogated in connection with the incident.
He told Prothom Alo that Sumon had divorced his previous wife and married Sonia Sarkar about one and a half years ago. This matter is also being looked into as part of the investigation.