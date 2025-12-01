Scarred body of Baul singer’s husband found in Narayanganj

Police have recovered scarred body of Sumon Khalifa, 35, husband of a Baul artist in Fatullah of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

The body was recovered from the side of a road in the Madhya Narsingpur area of the upazila on Monday morning. It was later sent to Narayanganj general (victoria) hospital for post-mortem.

Sumon Khalifa was the son of Montu Khalifa from Agailjhara upazila in Barishal. His wife, Sonia Akter, is a Baul musician from Narayanganj. The couple lived with their family in the Mouchak area of Signboard area in Siddhirganj.

Police said that on Sunday night, Sumon and Sonia went to Panchabati in Fatullah to attend a musical programme. At some point during the night, Sumon went outside and did not return.