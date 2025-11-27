Attack on human chain demanding Baul Abul Sarkar’s release in Khulna
An attack was carried out on the human chain organised by the Democratic Student Alliance (DSA) in Khulna in protest of vandalism at shrines across the country and demanding the release of Baul Abul Sarkar. The incident occurred in the city’s Shibbari intersection on Wednesday afternoon.
Several people of the organisation sustained injuries in the attack. The attackers tore down their banner and burnt it.
Leaders and activists of the Democratic Student Alliance stated that programmes are being held across the country to protest the attack on baul artists, the vandalism of mazars and khankas, and violence against people of different faiths.
In continuation of this, a programme was organised in Khulna. At the same location, a counter-protest was announced under the banner of ‘student–people’, raising allegations of religious insult.
According to eyewitnesses, around 3:30 pm the Democratic Student Alliance announced a human chain programme. At the same time and at the same location, another group appeared under the banner of ‘Student–People’.
Around 5:00 pm, when leaders and activists of the Democratic Student Alliance took to the streets with banners, they were attacked. Several people were injured by kicks, punches, and blows from sticks. During the incident, their banners were snatched and set on fire.
Sajeeb Khan, general secretary of the district unit of the Student Union, said, “Around 3:00 pm we took position at Shibbari. Although police were present, a planned attack was carried out on us around 5:00 pm. Those who came under the name of ‘student–people’ are activists ‘UP Bangladesh’ and Shibir.”
On the other hand, Faizullah Shakil, joint convener of UP Bangladesh’s Khulna city branch, told journalists, “They first beat one of our activists. Later, we all moved towards them together.”
Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sonadanga model police station of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said that ‘student and general people’ together attacked the left-leaning students’ human chain. Although several people were injured, none were seriously hurt.
Police quickly brought the situation under control. No written complaint has been received regarding the burning of banners. Police had been deployed in advance to prevent tension. Everyone has been requested to remain calm.