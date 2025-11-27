Attack on human chain demanding Baul Abul Sarkar’s release in Khulna

An attack was carried out on the human chain organised by the Democratic Student Alliance (DSA) in Khulna in protest of vandalism at shrines across the country and demanding the release of Baul Abul Sarkar. The incident occurred in the city’s Shibbari intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

Several people of the organisation sustained injuries in the attack. The attackers tore down their banner and burnt it.

Leaders and activists of the Democratic Student Alliance stated that programmes are being held across the country to protest the attack on baul artists, the vandalism of mazars and khankas, and violence against people of different faiths.