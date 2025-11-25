Attack on Bauls: We expect consistency between the govt’s promises, actions

The recent attack and intimidation targeting Baul artists and their followers in Manikganj is the latest example of escalating mob violence, and of the interim government’s failure to prevent it.

Over the past 14 and a half months, whether in the name of politics, religion, or any other vested interest, the spread of mob violence has become a major public-safety concern.

From attacks, vandalism, and arson at shrines, khanqahs, and dargahs to assaults on Baul and folk performers, none of these incidents can be viewed in isolation. Under the law, these are clear criminal offenses.

More importantly, they strike at the core of the tolerant and pluralistic cultural tradition that binds this society together. We believe such repeated incidents continue because there is a wide gap between the government’s stated commitment to protect vulnerable groups and the actions actually taken.