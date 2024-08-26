Gazi Tyre Factory still burning as miscreants keep looting

The Gazi Tyre Factory in the Rupshi area of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj, which was set on fire during looting, is still burning after 20 hours. The factory was set on fire on Monday evening after some miscreants set it on fire at 9:00 pm Sunday.

Earlier, some miscreants started looting the factory on Sunday at noon which continued till 5:00 pm.

Fire Service and Civil Defence director (Dhaka) Lieutenant Colonel Rezaul Karim said a six-storey building of the factory was still on fire. Modern fire extinguishing equipment is being used to douse the fire. There is no worry of the fire spreading further.

“It’s taking time to bring the fire under control due to the flammable materials used in the factory. We will start looking for the missing persons once the fire is completely doused,” he added.

Meanwhile, miscreants were seen looting from different parts of the factory on Monday afternoon too. Although looting in the main part of the factory has stopped due to the presence of police, army personnel and students there.