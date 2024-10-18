Palli Bidyut Samity AGM arrested in Brahmanbaria 

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria sadar police station, Mozaffar Hossain, confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo, saying the army men handed him over to the police, after arresting him in a case filed with the Khilkhet police station in Dhaka on allegation of destablising the power sector.

He also said they informed the Khilkhet police station about the arrest and will hand him over soon.

According to the rural electrification board (REB) sources, Sakil Ahmed joined the REB on 31 October, 2021, and was initially posted at the Bhola Palli Bidyut Samity office on 7 November of the year. Later, he was transferred to Brahmanbaria Palli Bidyut Samity on 15 July, 2023.