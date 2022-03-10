SBMCH nurses go on strike over police attack on colleague

Nurses of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal have gone on strike since Thursday morning in protest against an alleged attack on one of their colleagues by few cops, reports UNB.

The nurses began their protest outside the hospital director's office around 9:00am, and have vowed to continue with their strike "till the perpetrators of the attack are brought to justice", Mostafizur Rahman, president of SBMCH Nurses' Association said.