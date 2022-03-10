SBMCH nurses go on strike over police attack on colleague

On Wednesday night, a nurse of the hospital was allegedly beaten up by few policemen after an argument broke out between some nursing staff and inspector Salahuddin over a small issue. The officer sustained injuries after being hit by an ambulance.
Meanwhile, SBMCH director HM Saiful Islam said, "We are trying to find out the motive behind the attack and will take action accordingly."
Lokman Hossain, inspector (investigation) at Kotwali model police station, said efforts were being made to resolve the issue.