SBMCH nurses go on strike over police attack on colleague

Nurses of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal have gone on strike since Thursday morning in protest against an alleged attack on one of their colleagues by few cops, reports UNB.

The nurses began their protest outside the hospital director's office around 9:00am, and have vowed to continue with their strike "till the perpetrators of the attack are brought to justice", Mostafizur Rahman, president of SBMCH Nurses' Association said.

On Wednesday night, a nurse of the hospital was allegedly beaten up by few policemen after an argument broke out between some nursing staff and inspector Salahuddin over a small issue. The officer sustained injuries after being hit by an ambulance.

Meanwhile, SBMCH director HM Saiful Islam said, "We are trying to find out the motive behind the attack and will take action accordingly."

Lokman Hossain, inspector (investigation) at Kotwali model police station, said efforts were being made to resolve the issue.

