Preparations in Bhola for veteran politician Tofail Ahmed’s burial

Preparations are underway for the burial of veteran politician, one of the organisers of the Liberation War, former minister for industries and commerce, and nine-time member of parliament, Tofail Ahmed, who will be laid to rest today, Tuesday, in his birthplace of Bhola.

Preparations for his burial have been under way since dawn at his home in Koralia village of Dakkhin Dighaldi Union in Bhola Sadar Upazila.

People from all walks of life have been gathering since this morning in the village where Tofail Ahmed spent his childhood and adolescence. Many became visibly emotional as they arrived to bid a final farewell to their beloved leader.