Schoolboy killed by lightning strike in Sherpur

A 15-year-old schoolboy was killed as a thunderbolt struck at Jhinaigati upazila in Sherpur on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sagor Mia, of Surihara village of the upazila. He was a Class VI student of Ahmednagar High School.

Monirul Alam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jhenaigati police station, said a streak of thunderbolt struck while he was fishing on a beel of the village during the rain around 12:00pm.

Later, he was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex where the physicians declared him dead, said the OC.