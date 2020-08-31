Schoolgirl commits suicide in Rangamati

A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Chandraghona in Kaptai upazila of Rangamati on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Sathi, 15, daughter of auto-rickshaw driver Md Faruk and class X student of KPM High School.

Md Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kaptai Police Station, said Sathi demanded Tk 100 from her mother to buy a gift to give her friend on the occasion of her birthday.

As her mother could not give the money, she hanged herself from the fan with her scarf around 8:00pm, said the OC quoting family.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangamati General Hospital for autopsy.