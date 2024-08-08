Awami League blocks Dhaka-Khulna highway demanding return of Hasina

Leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate organisations blocked Dhaka-Khulna highway in Golapganj demanding former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is brought back.

Several thousand leaders and activists of the party blocked the highway at Ghonapara and Tilchara Bazar areas in Kashiani upazila around 4:00pm. They lift the blockade around 6:00pm.

The protesters were carrying machetes, axe, shields and other local weapons. They were chanting different slogans to return Sheikh Hasina who left the country on 5 August in the face of a student-mass uprising. A long tailback was created on both sides of the road due to the blockade. The protesters lifted the blockade after around two hours.

Awami League leader Sheikh Mokimul Islam said, ‘Sheikh Hasina should be brought back to the country immediately. A certain quarter conspired to oust her from the country by orchestrating a student movement. We want justice over the incident."