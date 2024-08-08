Awami League blocks Dhaka-Khulna highway demanding return of Hasina
Leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate organisations blocked Dhaka-Khulna highway in Golapganj demanding former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is brought back.
Several thousand leaders and activists of the party blocked the highway at Ghonapara and Tilchara Bazar areas in Kashiani upazila around 4:00pm. They lift the blockade around 6:00pm.
The protesters were carrying machetes, axe, shields and other local weapons. They were chanting different slogans to return Sheikh Hasina who left the country on 5 August in the face of a student-mass uprising. A long tailback was created on both sides of the road due to the blockade. The protesters lifted the blockade after around two hours.
Awami League leader Sheikh Mokimul Islam said, ‘Sheikh Hasina should be brought back to the country immediately. A certain quarter conspired to oust her from the country by orchestrating a student movement. We want justice over the incident."
Kashiani police station’s officer in charge Md Zillur Rahman told Prothom Alo over phone, "I did not go out today. I don’t know anything about it."
Meanwhile, Tungipara upazila Awami League leaders and activists also held a protest rally demanding the return of Sheikh Hasina around 11:00am today. The rally paraded different roads of the upazila and ended at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex.
Later, Tungipara upazila Awami League vice president Ilias Hossain took an oath in front of the altar of Bangabandhu’s mausoleum. Around 15,000 leaders and activists from five unions participated in the demonstration.
Later they prayed for Sheikh Hasina’s safety, wellbeing and longevity.
Upazila Awami League’s general secretary Md Babul Sheikh asked the army men as to where they were when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house, parliament building and Ganabhaban were looted.
Tungipara upazila Awami League president Abul Bashar Khaer, Tungipara pourashava mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque, upazila Awami League joint general secretary Imdadul Haque Biswas, pourashava Awami League president Sheikh Saiful Islam, upazila Awami League organizing secretary Gazi Ashikur Rahman, Tungipara upazila Krishak League president Md Milon Mollah, upazila Mohila Awami League president Kulsum Begum, upazila Jubo Mahila League president Kazi Sofida Akhtar and others were present.