20 Rohingyas gunned down in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps this year

Seven others were also injured in Monday’s attack what the police said was carried out by the Myanmar armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at around 4:00am.

All deceased were members of the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), another armed group in Myanmar.

Police said, on information, members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) rushed to the spot, but ARSA terrorists opened fire on police and the APBn retaliated in self-defence. At one point, ARSA terrorists fled to the hills and the situation became calm.