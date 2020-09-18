Shah Ahmed Shafi resigns, Hathazari madrasa closed ‘until further notice’

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Shah Ahmed Shafi has resigned from the post of director general of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa, in Hathazari, Chattogram.

The decision was taken from a meeting of the madrasa’s Shura committee around 10:30 on Thursday night.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shura committee member Salaudin Nanupuri said the decision to remove Anas Madani, the eldest son of Shah Ahmed Shafi has been maintained. Anas Madani was removed from an earlier meeting of the Shura committee on Wednesday. Another teacher of the madrasa, Nurul Islam, also has been removed for life from all kinds of activities of the madrasa.