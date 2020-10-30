Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital interns go on strike

The medical interns at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal on Thursday announced an indefinite work abstention demanding punishment of assistant registrar Masud Khan for irregularities, reports news agency UNB.
The interns locked the entrance of the emergency unit at 11:55pm causing acute suffering to the patients.
They also demonstrated in front of the hospital where interns’ association president Sajal Pandey and general secretary Tarikul Islam were present.
Medicine department assistant registrar Masud Khan has been taking commission from different diagnostic centers using the name of interns, he alleged
Sajal said: “We are demanding to shut the ‘commission business’ of the hospital.”
Medicine department assistant registrar Masud Khan has been taking commission from different diagnostic centers using the name of interns, he alleged.
He also harassed and verbally assaulted the interns whenever anyone tried to protest against the matter, Pandey said.
“We submitted a written complaint to the hospital director but no action has been taken. Rather interns were harassed on social media,” he said.