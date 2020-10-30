Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital interns go on strike

The medical interns at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal on Thursday announced an indefinite work abstention demanding punishment of assistant registrar Masud Khan for irregularities, reports news agency UNB.

The interns locked the entrance of the emergency unit at 11:55pm causing acute suffering to the patients.

They also demonstrated in front of the hospital where interns’ association president Sajal Pandey and general secretary Tarikul Islam were present.