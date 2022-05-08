Sherpur youth sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

The court has fined the accused Tk 20,000 and directed an additional six months in jail if unable to pay.
He was also sentenced to 14 years in jail with Tk 10,000 fine and additional three months in jail if unable to pay on a separate charge of kidnapping, said Golam Kibria. The sentences will be served concurrently - if he is ever caught, that is.
On 21 September, 2017, Abul Hossain with his associates kidnapped an 8th-grader while she was on her way to a madrasah, according to the case statement.
On 2 October, the victim’s mother filed a case with the tribunal against Abul Hossain, his brother Anwar Hossain and father Abdul Jabbar after police rescued the girl.
On 15 December, the investigation officer in the case submitted chargesheet against the three accused.
On 9 December, 2020, the court framed charges against Abul Hossain but acquitted the two others.
The court has recorded statements of five witnesses during the trial of this case.