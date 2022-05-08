Sherpur youth sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

The court has fined the accused Tk 20,000 and directed an additional six months in jail if unable to pay.

He was also sentenced to 14 years in jail with Tk 10,000 fine and additional three months in jail if unable to pay on a separate charge of kidnapping, said Golam Kibria. The sentences will be served concurrently - if he is ever caught, that is.

On 21 September, 2017, Abul Hossain with his associates kidnapped an 8th-grader while she was on her way to a madrasah, according to the case statement.