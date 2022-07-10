Sholakia Eidgah holds 195th Eid jamaat

The Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj has held its 195th Eid jamaat amid tight security with thousands of devotees joining it.

Hifzur Rahman Khan, imam of Markaj Masjid in Kishoreganj, led the congregation at 9:00 am and prayed for the well-being of the whole Muslim Ummah as well as all people around the world.

Earlier, the devotees entered the Eidgah grounds, passing through check-posts set up by the law enforcers. The number of devotees decreases during Eid-ul-Azha at Sholakia, due to engagement in the animal sacrifice.