Many questions remain unanswered in Cumilla schoolgirl’s murder

Police say they have solved the mystery surrounding the murder of a 15-year-old class seven student in Lalmai, Cumilla. They have arrested CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Sumon Mia and recovered the iPhone used by the girl from a location he identified.

However, several questions remain unanswered, including why the girl was taken to an isolated paddy field via a 30-kilometre detour when her destination was just eight kilometres away, and whether anyone else was involved in the murder.

The girl’s family has lived in Cumilla for several years, so she was expected to have some familiarity with the district’s geography.

This has raised questions about how she was taken in the opposite direction instead of towards the city. According to police, Sumon Mia confessed to sexually assaulting the girl.