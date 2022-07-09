Single-day toll collection hits new record

Some 19,667 vehicles crossed the bridge and paid Tk 24.7 million at the toll plaza of Mawa end on Friday while 12,056 vehicles paid Tk 17.01 million at the toll plaza of Jazira end.
Earlier on 1 July, the bridge collected a toll of Tk 31.6 million from some 26,398 vehicles.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge on 25 June and it was opened to the public on the next day.
The bridge decreased the sufferings of Eid holidaymakers this year. Earlier, it used to take around 2:30 hours to cross the Padma River on ferries, but the time is now reduced to only five to six minutes.