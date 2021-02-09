Skills development centre for Rohingya women opens in Ukhiya

Center for skill development of Rohingya women, a friendly safe space for Rohingya women and girls was inaugurated at Lambasia in Ukhiya upazila of the district.
The space has been built also for raising awareness on family planning, prevention of early marriage among Rohingya women, said a press release.
Mahfuzur Rahman, deputy secretary of Public Administration Ministry (Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Office, Cox’s Bazar) and camp in-charge, inaugurated the space at No. 4 camp in the area on Monday.
With the support of UNHCR, BRAC has reconstructed the space where BRAC will look after it and implement its overall activities.
Addressing the event, Mahfuzur Rahman underlined the need on taking proper steps for fulfilling the objectives of launching the space.
He assured of extending the necessary support from the government to BRAC for achieving those objectives.
Hasina Akhter Huq, in her speech, stressed on self-reliance of Rohingya women by properly utilizing the facilities offered at the Center.
Everyday 100 to 120 girls and women will get training at the center.
The Center was burnt in a fire in April last year. It has been reconstructed due to its demand for the Rohingya community.