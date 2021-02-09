Skills development centre for Rohingya women opens in Ukhiya

Center for skill development of Rohingya women, a friendly safe space for Rohingya women and girls was inaugurated at Lambasia in Ukhiya upazila of the district.

The space has been built also for raising awareness on family planning, prevention of early marriage among Rohingya women, said a press release.

Mahfuzur Rahman, deputy secretary of Public Administration Ministry (Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Office, Cox’s Bazar) and camp in-charge, inaugurated the space at No. 4 camp in the area on Monday.

With the support of UNHCR, BRAC has reconstructed the space where BRAC will look after it and implement its overall activities.