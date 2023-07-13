Journalist among 2 sued under Digital Security Act in Chattogram

Journalist of a private television channel, RTV, and another person have been made accused in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at cyber tribunal in Chattogram on 13 May.
The case was filed in connection with airing a news report. The matter became public on Tuesday.
The accused are Adhara Yesmin, staff correspondent of RTV at Dhaka office, and Ekramul Ahsan, a resident of Shahjahanpur in Dhaka. Shakerul Kabir, a resident of Chattogram city, filed the suit.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, public prosecutor in Chattogram, Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, said the court has ordered criminal investigation department (CID) of police to investigate into the case.
The case statement said RTV on 12 May this year aired a report that Ekramul Ahsan shared from his Facebook ID, ‘Satyer Sandhane’.
Later, the plaintiff found that his photo was used in the report without taking his consent. The report contained various false claims including harassing people and occupying land, it added.