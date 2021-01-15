Stabbed BCL activist dies in Chattogram

Victim's brother Jahidur Rahman filed a case accusing three people over the matter.



Jahidur Rahman said the arguments emerged after some miscreants tried to tear apart some anti-drug posters which Rohit had earlier put up on the walls on 5 January.



They had also threatened Rohid after the dispute and later plan-fully attacked him on 8 January afternoon, Rahman alleged.

Meanwhile, local BCL men demonstrated and blocked the Gulzar intersection of Chawkbazar at 11:00am seeking arrest of the attackers.

