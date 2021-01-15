Stabbed BCL activist dies in Chattogram

A member of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) who was stabbed by some miscreants over putting up anti-drug posters, died at Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Friday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Ashikur Rahman Rohit, 20, BCL activist of MES College.
Officer-in-charge of Bakolia police station Nezam Uddin said some miscreants attacked Rohit on 8 January in Dewan Bazar of Bakolia in Chattogram city, leaving him severely injured.
He was admitted to the CMCH where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, OC said.
Victim's brother Jahidur Rahman filed a case accusing three people over the matter.
Jahidur Rahman said the arguments emerged after some miscreants tried to tear apart some anti-drug posters which Rohit had earlier put up on the walls on 5 January.
They had also threatened Rohid after the dispute and later plan-fully attacked him on 8 January afternoon, Rahman alleged.
Meanwhile, local BCL men demonstrated and blocked the Gulzar intersection of Chawkbazar at 11:00am seeking arrest of the attackers.