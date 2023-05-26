Another JCD man injured in Narsingdi factional clash dies

Another Chhatra Dal activist, who was shot and injured during a factional clash between two groups in Narsingdi Sadar upazila has died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
UNB reports, the deceased is Ashraful Islam, 22. Doctors declared him dead at 9:30am Friday, said police.
Earlier, Sadekur Rahman Sadek, 32, former joint convenor of district JCD unit, died after he suffered head injuries on Thursday.
Confirming the news, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost inspector Md Bachchu Mia said the bodies of the deceased have been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy. And the matter has been reported to the local police station.
A 71-member committee of district JCD unit was announced about four months back. Several clashes occurred between the office bearers of the newly formed committee and those who were deprived in the committee.
The deprived JCD men brought out a procession near the house of the BNP’s Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokan in Chinishpur area of Sadar upazila around 3:45pm on Thursday, in support of a district-level BNP programme scheduled to be held on 27 May.
Suddenly, another group of the JCD opened fire on the procession, said Mayeen Uddin, a former joint convenor who had been excluded from the new committee.
Sadek suffered bullet injuries in his head while Ashraful was shot on his thigh, he said, adding that they were first rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for their condition being critical.