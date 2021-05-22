Strict lockdown in Rohingya camps as corona spreads

Health coordinator at the office of RRRC, Abu Toha MR Bhuiyan, told Prothom Alo that the number of Covid-19 patients from the camps has been taking a lead in the district’s tally for a couple of days.

Several months ago, the usual daily count of the Covid-19 patients was less than two in the camps. However, the post-Eid days have suddenly seen a steep climb of the daily infection rate with 20-45 Covid-19 positive results per day in the camps. Till 20 May, the Rohingya camps witnessed a total of 913 coronavirus-infected patients and 12 deaths. Among the patients, 165 became Covid-19 positive in the last seven days till 20 May. At least 176 camp people were infected with the virus in the first 13 days of May. In total, 341 camp people had become coronavirus positive in the 20 days of May whereas the monthly count was 116 in April and 35 in March this year. Particularly on 20 May, coronavirus was detected in 45 camp people.