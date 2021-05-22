Strict lockdown in Rohingya camps as corona spreads

Coronavirus is spreading across the Rohingya camps at Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar while the entire country has been under lockdown for a month. Given the situation, the government has imposed a strict lockdown in the 34 Rohingya camps effective from 21 May and to continue till 31 May.
Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Shah Rezwan Hayat confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said instructions were given to halt all types of routine work at the camps. However, supply of emergency medicine, food and gas cylinder will continue following the health guidelines.
Health coordinator at the office of RRRC, Abu Toha MR Bhuiyan, told Prothom Alo that the number of Covid-19 patients from the camps has been taking a lead in the district’s tally for a couple of days.
Several months ago, the usual daily count of the Covid-19 patients was less than two in the camps. However, the post-Eid days have suddenly seen a steep climb of the daily infection rate with 20-45 Covid-19 positive results per day in the camps. Till 20 May, the Rohingya camps witnessed a total of 913 coronavirus-infected patients and 12 deaths. Among the patients, 165 became Covid-19 positive in the last seven days till 20 May. At least 176 camp people were infected with the virus in the first 13 days of May. In total, 341 camp people had become coronavirus positive in the 20 days of May whereas the monthly count was 116 in April and 35 in March this year. Particularly on 20 May, coronavirus was detected in 45 camp people.
Abu Toha MR Bhuiyan added that there are 35 Rohingya camps in the country – 34 in Cox’s Bazar and one in Bhasan Char, Noakhali. No coronavirus patient has yet to found in Bhasan Char till now.
Of the 34 Rohingya camps, Kutupalang camp-2 W, Kutupalang camp-3, Kutupalang camp-4, Jamtali camp-15 in Ukhiya and Leda camp-24 in Teknaf are brought under strict lockdown.
Preferring to be anonymous, some health officials at the camps said more than 1.15 million people live in the 34 camps. The camp people are mostly non-compliant with the health guidelines, they said.
Syed Ullah, vice-president of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights–an organisation of the sheltered Rohingyas, said the camp people have become scared of the growing coronavirus transmissions. The camps are overpopulated and dwellers can roam around there freely. Very few wear masks and it becomes difficult to motivate the youngsters about the health guidelines.
The upazila health and family planning officer Ranjan Barua Rajon, said, there is a risk of more coronavirus transmission across the neighbouring areas as the Rohingyas in the camps frequent the local market places.
*This report appeared on the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman.